YouTube Music and Premium fly: 30 million more new subscribers in one year

The number of Google also impressed itself new subscribers to YouTube Premium and Music in just one year. If the +20 million users from 2020 to 2021 had already thrilled Mountain View, in front of the +30 million the amazement has understandably increased. YouTube Premium and Music matter so well 80 million of subscribers all over the world, even if it is difficult to understand how many of these, for example, pay for individual services because Google does not provide more precise information and in the account there could also be a few million people who have only activated the free trial.

YouTube Premium coast in Italy 11.99 euros per monthAnd includes the removal of advertising on YouTube (which, incidentally, is increasingly present), the possibility of saving videos in memory or seeing them in the background, also includes YouTube Musiconce again without ads, with offline and in the background, and more or less the same benefits on YouTube Kids, the platform for children. And since the +30 million Premium is related to both YouTube and YT Music it’s hard to understand how many has conquered the first and how many the second which alone costs 9.99 euros per month.

Positive numbers but still far from the competition for the music streaming service, even if absurdly the 80 million subscribers were all his. The number one rival, Spotify, sees the target of 200 million payers by the end of the year (but starts from 195 …) and for some estimates even Apple Music and Amazon Music should be ahead of it. Meanwhile, the Google platform celebrate your milestone with a nice Shorts which involved the record company Lyor Cohen, who is also the head of YouTube Music: find the link in STREET.