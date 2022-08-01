YouTube Music adds ‘Other Versions’ feature, what is it about?

- Advertisement -

There are songs that are so good that different groups and soloists decide to cover them so that they sound just the way they would have liked. Knowing the available options is something that can be very useful on many occasions, and YouTube will help you achieve it. We tell you the reason. In the application of the Google streaming service, a new function has been included on the screen in which you can see what is being played. And, this one, aims to be able to access different (including direct) of the track that you listen to and that, obviously, you like. The name of this new option is ‘Other versions’ and, to be honest, you will surely end up using it on more than one occasion. What do you find in this new YouTube Music option? In general, the recommendations you will find are both exclusively in audio and those that also include video: therefore, there are all the possibilities offered by the music service we are talking about And what makes it so unique? In addition, it is also important to mention that in the list that is created you will find very different possibilities between groups or soloists, but in general you usually see options for famous artists. Something that may be surprising is that among what you’re going to enjoy with the ‘Other versions’ function, you’ll find live recordings made by YouTube users and even the already famous remixes that exist on the Google platform. In this way, it must be said that the variety is excellent. How this new function is integrated Well, the truth is that everything is quite simple. Simply, you have to use the ‘Related’ function that is in the lower right part of the active playback screen in YouTube Music. Next, you need to scroll down in the new window. In the lower area, after ‘Recommended Playlists’ is where you will find the new option with versions of different artists of the song you are listening to. When it comes to the ‘Other Versions’ rollout, you won’t have to wait long. This is because this is being done officially for everyone. Therefore, if you can no longer see the new possibility, you will not be able to use it at all. In this way, the tests that began a few months ago have come to fruition, and the operation of this add-on in YouTube Music is a reality. And, the truth is that it is an excellent possibility to discover content of this type for music lovers. >