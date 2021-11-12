YouTube Music adds a shortcut to start listening to music instantly

YouTube Music is gaining, little by little, the right to be considered a more than interesting option within the market of music streaming platforms, and proof of this are the millions of users who use it every day both in its modalities of paid as free, only as a place to have your collection uploaded to the cloud. So any improvement in the way you use the app is welcome. And both mixes and radio stations are some of the fastest ways we have to start listening to music since, basically, what we do is trust the criteria of the platform so that it is the one that chooses for us what let’s listen. Of course, pertinently filtered thanks to what YouTube Music knows about us and our tastes, to make it easier for us to enjoy only what we want. An old classic is back The fact is that YouTube Music has now made a small mistake that it made last summer when the application lost access to the offline Mixtape, which let us listen to a whole collection of selected musical themes thanks to a single click, after pressing and hold your finger on the application icon from the home screen. Now comes the one that seems to be the substitute for that function, which acquires the name of “Play My Station” and which will maintain that accessibility of playing and beginning to listen to what YouTube Music has selected for us. It will not be necessary to enter the application or search or select anything, because it will be from that same direct access where we can decide what to do. As you can imagine, adding this control saves us a lot of time looking through the millions of songs it stores. The disadvantage of this fast function is that we cannot see which selection is reserved for us, much less try to save it if it turns out to be a mix full of songs that we love, so it is still an ephemeral content that can change radically the next time we turn to this new tool. Be that as it may, it is appreciated that these functions are added outside the application, something that users who are in a hurry everywhere and do not have much time to choose what they want to listen will appreciate. So with two scarce touches on the home screen, YouTube Music has already prepared a menu of songs ready to consume. >