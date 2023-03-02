YouTube may be working on its own artificial intelligence

It has already been announced that CEO Susan Wojcicki is leaving the company and his successor Neal Mohan has stated that the company is looking for tools that offer creators the possibility to create virtual clothes or personalized scenarios.

Amidst various speculations, YouTube may have big plans for its future. Among them, the creation of tools of its own artificial intelligence.

But, contrary to market pressure, YouTube is in no hurry to formally announce any of this, and Mohan says he wants the site to take its time and ensure it has the right approach. Thus, the company guarantees that it will offer a quality product and not just a competitor surfing the ChatGPT wave.

Among other changes, Shorts should offer the ability to record them side-by-side with traditional YouTube videos. There is also a growing interest on the platform for podcasts and, therefore, this should become a sector with more investment in publishing and discovery tools.

The question of inclusion is also on Mohan’s radar, which intends to include new multilingual audio support and improved subtitles. And YouTube TV subscribers shouldn’t be left out either as the image quality is rumored to be higher.