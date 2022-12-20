YouTube may allow users to watch videos in multiple languages

YouTube is the world’s biggest video sharing platform, but its growth seems to be slowing down. In recent years, Indian viewers have played a crucial role in this growth and Google has responded by adding new features to the platform especially for this market. At this year’s Google for India conference, the company announced several new features for YouTube in India.

One of YouTube’s new features for the Indian market is the ability to search for specific words or phrases in videos using artificial intelligence (AI). So if you see a button labeled “Search Video” below a long video in the search results, you can tap it and enter a search query. Using AI, Google will provide a list of all the subject’s appearances in the video, a more efficient method than watching a long video looking for a specific part or navigating through its various chapters.

Do you struggle with skipping to the good part of the video? 🇧🇷

▶ ──🔘── 19:19

We’re piloting the ability to search within videos on your phone’s Search app. Just type in your query using the ‘Search in video’ feature & find exactly what you’re looking for.#GoogleForIndia pic.twitter.com/G3KIhpO7ow — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 19, 2022

- Advertisement - Another new feature of YouTube in India is the ability to automatically dub health videos in regional Indian languages. Google has partnered with India’s leading healthcare providers to make it easier for people who speak multiple languages ​​to understand and access important health information. To make this possible, Google is using AI/ML for single-click video translation, dubbing and transcription. Healthcare professionals only need to review the final results. Google is also working closely with Apollo Hospitals to test a new feature that provides a single video with multiple audio tracks in different languages. This will allow viewers to switch between languages ​​just by clicking a button.

Monetization of courses within YouTube

In addition to language and word search tools in long videos, another novelty announced by Google is that YouTube will now allow content creators to offer a “structured learning experience” on its platform through a new program called Courses for The YouTube. This program will initially be available to a select group of qualified creators starting next year. This is the first time Google has allowed creators to sell courses directly to their viewers on YouTube. In addition to courses, creators will also be able to provide viewers with supplemental materials such as documents, images, PDFs, and more.

Learning on YouTube is going to hit different 📈 #GoogleForIndia pic.twitter.com/Usd3sjDiJX — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) December 19, 2022

- Advertisement - The division of revenue for courses sold by the platform will be the same as for regular videos: creators will receive a 55% share, while YouTube will take the remaining 45%. Ads will not appear on videos or courses paid by viewers. Courses for YouTube will launch in beta in the first half of 2023 in India. The beta phase will focus on three subject areas: digital skills, professional and entrepreneurial skills, and personal passions. And then, will we see these novelties being launched in other regions of the world?

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #tamanho {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

