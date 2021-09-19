YouTube, managers and copyright abuse

If platforms like YouTube, Twitch and others act so strongly against any content that may include material protected by copyright It is undoubtedly because of that legal aberration called the Digital Millenium Copyright Act, the famous DMCA that we have already seen on many occasions how it is used for questionable purposes, such as silencing criticism, hiding deficiencies in developments and even trying to avoid the dissemination of compromising images.

Born in Napster times, the DMCA has shown how effective having a powerful lobby is, and in that regard the record industry is an expert. It would not surprise me at all if their budget allocated to the legal and public relations departments far exceeds what they receive secondary activities for them, such as music. It seems that it is more profitable to go after the creators of YouTube and other services, of course.

The problem is that the DMCA puts enormous power in rights managers, and very little in that of platforms. When YouTube receives a claim, it has to offer the creator a means to appeal it, but as a general rule, and due to the problems that managers usually raise, their response capacity is limited, since it is the claimants themselves who are the that they must accept the allegations or not. And, to no one’s surprise, they tend to make a peculiar interpretation of the norm.

The latest example of this is found in the presentation gala of the Ig Nobel prizes, a popular annual event that features and rewards the most amazing scientific research. They are usually observed from humor, but also always with respect for those responsible. In order to publicize the event, those in charge uploaded a recording of the event, and the surprise came when it was blocked on YouTube.

The reason? A copyright claim made by, and I quote verbatim, “SME, INgrooves (on behalf of Emerald); Wise Music Group, BMG Rights Management (US), LLC, UMPG Publishing, PEDL, Kobalt Music Publishing, Warner Chappell, Sony ATV Publishing, and 1 Music Rights Societies. Something that happens constantly on YouTube, and that is covered, of course, by the DMCA.

What is the problem? Well, the claim that has caused the blocking of the video has as a reason to be several fragments of a recording of the tenor John McCormack singing interpreting the classic “Funiculi, Funicula”. You may not know him, since the peak of his career ended in 1926. And as for the recording claimed on YouTube, it was made in 1914. 107 years ago. In the United States, the copyright on music remains for 95 years after its recording, which you can listen to here.

In other words, The manager that has forced the blocking of the video has done so by claiming a piece that has been in the public domain for 12 years. And even so, according to the organization, at the moment no one on YouTube has paid attention to them and, of course, the entity that complains has not withdrawn the complaint. Because, what difference does it make that the publication conforms to legality? What difference does the dissemination of culture give, especially when it is in the public domain? None of that, the important thing is to be birds of prey to which the only thing that matters to them is trying to get money from anywhere.

Given the behavior of the managers and the lack of response from YouTube, the Ig Nobel organizers have chosen to upload the event to Vimeo.

The 31st First Annual Ig Nobel Prize Ceremony 2021 from Annals of Improbable Research on Vimeo.