YouTube makes it easy to watch videos in full screen from your mobile

YouTube is updating its mobile app with changes to the video player interface.

When you make a video full screen, you will see that a new design with more options is implemented.

YouTube implements a new design in its video player

If you frequently use YouTube on your mobile, you will notice a new design in the video player.

When we make the video player full screen, we lose some options. However, YouTube wants you to always have all the functions of the player, without being intrusive, so it is adding a new interface.

As 9to5Google mentions, you’ll notice that when you’re in full screen mode a new row of icons is added for the Like, Dislike, Comment, Watch Later and Share buttons. And on the right hand side, you will find the “More Videos” option with some previews of the available options.

Of course, all of these options are not always visible on the screen. For all the buttons that we mentioned to appear in the player you will have to press on the screen. For example, if you want to save the video to your library, just click on the player to bring up the options menu, and that’s it. Or if you want to leave a comment, tap to bring up the list of icons and you can open the sidebar to see the comment section.

You don’t need to pause the video, nor do you have to leave full screen mode if you want to perform one of those actions. And as we saw, they will not affect the video display either. And on the other hand, you will notice that the three dots menu is replaced by the configuration icon.

This change to the design of the YouTube player is already being implemented in the Android app, so you may already have it available in your account. As for YouTube for iOS, it is possible that it will also receive this new design gradually in the coming days.