Search here...
MobileAndroidTech News

YouTube makes it easy to watch videos in full screen from your mobile

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

YouTube is updating its mobile app with changes to the video player interface.

When you make a video full screen, you will see that a new design with more options is implemented.

Read:

Two iPhone 13 models will have refresh rate displays …

YouTube implements a new design in its video player

If you frequently use YouTube on your mobile, you will notice a new design in the video player.

When we make the video player full screen, we lose some options. However, YouTube wants you to always have all the functions of the player, without being intrusive, so it is adding a new interface.

As 9to5Google mentions, you’ll notice that when you’re in full screen mode a new row of icons is added for the Like, Dislike, Comment, Watch Later and Share buttons. And on the right hand side, you will find the “More Videos” option with some previews of the available options.

Of course, all of these options are not always visible on the screen. For all the buttons that we mentioned to appear in the player you will have to press on the screen. For example, if you want to save the video to your library, just click on the player to bring up the options menu, and that’s it. Or if you want to leave a comment, tap to bring up the list of icons and you can open the sidebar to see the comment section.

You don’t need to pause the video, nor do you have to leave full screen mode if you want to perform one of those actions. And as we saw, they will not affect the video display either. And on the other hand, you will notice that the three dots menu is replaced by the configuration icon.

Read:

Silent Mode comes to Facebook, what is it and how to use it?

This change to the design of the YouTube player is already being implemented in the Android app, so you may already have it available in your account. As for YouTube for iOS, it is possible that it will also receive this new design gradually in the coming days.

Previous articlePixel 4a no longer available on the Google Store: what’s new?
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

YouTube makes it easy to watch videos in full screen from your mobile

YouTube is updating its mobile app with changes to the video player interface.When you make a video full...
Android

Pixel 4a no longer available on the Google Store: what’s new?

If you were planning on buying a Pixel 4a, maybe it is too late. The official Google store...
Android

WhatsApp is preparing to welcome us to the Communities, and explains what they are

Communities are one of the biggest news coming soon on WhatsApp, along with reactions to messages. This new...
Android

Galaxy S22, sensational revelation: photos and specifications from Samsung | Rumor

It doesn't often happen that Samsung miss some "hot" material in a global preview, but it can happen....

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.