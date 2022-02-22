MobileAndroidTech News

YouTube makes it easy to find live streams on mobile

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

YouTube is rolling out a TikTok feature on mobile, which will help you find out which creators are live streaming.

A subtle way to show which channels are broadcasting without cluttering the interface when you’re browsing the app.

YouTube helps you find live streams

To make it easier for users to discover those channels that are broadcasting live, YouTube is adding a red ring around the avatar with the word “live”, as you see in the image above. And when you click on the avatar it will take you directly to the live broadcast.

A dynamic that is only being implemented on mobile, as shared Neal Moham on his Twitter account. This new visual mark will make it easier to find live broadcasts when browsing the application, without having to resort to search filters.

And of course, it is a dynamic that will be familiar to us, since we have seen this visual brand on other social platforms. For example, we find it in the Instagram app, which shows a colored ring around the profile image when it is in a direct. Or we can also see it in the TikTok feed when you pass a video of a user who is broadcasting live.

So if you’re one of those people who always miss live broadcasts or find out there was a direct when it’s over, this new visual element may help you locate them easily when you scroll through the app.

And this is not the only novelty that comes to the YouTube app. It is also implementing a playback history finder in Android. An option that you will find in the “Library” section of the app, in the “History” section. One detail to keep in mind is that you need to have “Play history” activated for this dynamic to work on YouTube.

Previous articleInstagram has a new option to manage the time you spend in the app
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

YouTube makes it easy to find live streams on mobile

YouTube is rolling out a TikTok feature on mobile, which will help you find out which creators are...
Tech News

Instagram has a new option to manage the time you spend in the app

Instagram is rolling out a small change that will affect those who use the "limit daily time" options.Although...
How to?

How to plan vacation trips thanks to Humbo

The current year continues to advance, and there may already be those who may be planning their next...
Apps

The Google Play Games app is no longer mandatory: this is its integration with the settings of your Android

In May 2013 it reached our devices Google Play Gamesan application that officially brought to Android...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.