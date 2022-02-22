YouTube makes it easy to find live streams on mobile

YouTube is rolling out a TikTok feature on mobile, which will help you find out which creators are live streaming.

A subtle way to show which channels are broadcasting without cluttering the interface when you’re browsing the app.

YouTube helps you find live streams

To make it easier for users to discover those channels that are broadcasting live, YouTube is adding a red ring around the avatar with the word “live”, as you see in the image above. And when you click on the avatar it will take you directly to the live broadcast.

A dynamic that is only being implemented on mobile, as shared Neal Moham on his Twitter account. This new visual mark will make it easier to find live broadcasts when browsing the application, without having to resort to search filters.

And of course, it is a dynamic that will be familiar to us, since we have seen this visual brand on other social platforms. For example, we find it in the Instagram app, which shows a colored ring around the profile image when it is in a direct. Or we can also see it in the TikTok feed when you pass a video of a user who is broadcasting live.

So if you’re one of those people who always miss live broadcasts or find out there was a direct when it’s over, this new visual element may help you locate them easily when you scroll through the app.

And this is not the only novelty that comes to the YouTube app. It is also implementing a playback history finder in Android. An option that you will find in the “Library” section of the app, in the “History” section. One detail to keep in mind is that you need to have “Play history” activated for this dynamic to work on YouTube.