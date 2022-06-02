YouTube lets you use your mobile as a second screen when you watch a video on TV

If you are tired of how limited the YouTube app becomes on the TV, you will be interested in the new dynamic that Google is preparing.

So that you don’t miss the functions of the YouTube mobile app, you can connect both to interact in the video. We tell you what it is.

You will be able to synchronize your YouTube mobile app with your TV to use it as a second screen

One of the functions that we find in the YouTube mobile app is the one that allows us to send a video directly to the TV. But from there, we will be limited by the YouTube app for televisions.

A system that will remain in the past, since Google will allow a more complete dynamic:

[…] We’re rolling out a new feature that lets you effortlessly connect your TV to your iOS or Android phone, so you can dig into your favorite content on YouTube while watching on the big screen.

The idea is that you can use your mobile as a second screen. And the only requirement is that you are logged in with the same account in both the YouTube app for the TV and the mobile app. And then the steps are very simple:

Open the YouTube app on the TV

Open the YouTube app on the mobile

Click on the message you see on your mobile that encourages you to “Connect”

Once you carry out this action, you will have synchronized the mobile with the TV so that you can interact with the video that you are watching on the big screen. This will allow you, for example, to read the comments, the description of the video, use the live chat, use some of the options to share the content, etc.

So while you’re on the couch watching the video on your TV, you can be leaving comments from your mobile or using some of YouTube’s features. A dynamic that you can use both on iOS and Android.