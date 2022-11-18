YouTube launches welcome sound

- Advertisement -

YouTube premieres new welcome sound that sounds when your app starts to be used on a smartTV or game console. A sound that accompanies a new boot animation.

YouTube welcome sound plays on your app for smart TVs

The sound can remind the one that sounds when starting a computer or, perhaps closer as a reference, when starting the streaming platform Netflix with its characteristic “tudúm”. So characteristic that it is precisely like this, Tudum, as Netflix calls its annual event in which it announces the news in its programming, the same name as its website with content announcements.

Google seems to have taken note of the brand identification factor produced by the “tudúm” Netflix having opted for this application start, in whose sound it has worked closely with Antfood, a study of “brand sound identification. The intention declared by Google when searching for this sound is multiple and resides in four different aspects:

-Human: A sound capable of combining emotion, texture and the organic imperfection of humanity.

-Connected: A sound with musical nuances such as melody, harmony and modulation capable of reflecting the idea of ​​connecting interests, people and cultures.

-Expressive: A sound with dynamic textures and brilliant melodies, oscillating from the small to the big, close to the far and intimate with the bold.

-Oriented to the stories: A sound that, despite its short duration, offers a sense of narrative arc, with a clear beginning and an ending.

As for the animation, Google has worked with the creative company Buck. Both, sound and animation, will continue to be incorporated into more locations over the next few weeks, as announced from YouTube.

All this, in just three seconds with which Google gives YouTube a sound personality that identifies the audiovisual content platform.