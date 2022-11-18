YouTube launches usernames

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In most social networks, users can have their name on their profile (for example, in my case, Manuel Moreno on Instagram) and a username (@TreceBits). The username identifies the account in all the content that is published on the social network in question.

YouTube has 2.55 billion users worldwide

This is so on most social platforms. For example, it happens on TikTok, on Facebook… but until now, this has not been the case on the second most used social network in the world, with more than 2,550 million users: YouTube.

However, YouTube users will soon have a new way to identify themselves, as the company has announced that it will allow the use of “@usernames” on the platform. Thus, user names can be used to identify both the user’s channels and all content, from videos to Shorts.

In addition, thanks to @usernames, from now on you can mention other users in comments, video descriptions, titles and much more… which will allow YouTube content creators to considerably increase interactions and their visibility on the platform.

Despite of release of @usernamesusers will still be able to keep their YouTube channel name, which they can change at any time, while the @username will be unique.

How to activate your username on YouTube

YouTube has started rolling out usernames this week and expects them to be available to all users in the coming weeks. The company is contacting users who already have the functionality activated to choose their username.

This means that there are users who will be able to choose the name they want before others. However, if a user already has their YouTube channel URL customized, that will be their username and no one can take it away. Of course, if you want to have another username you can change it as soon as the functionality is activated.

YouTube ensures that activation does not depend on factors such as the number of subscribers or their activity on the platform. The company will notify each user when the functionality is available.