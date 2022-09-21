YouTube launches new ways to earn money and the monetization of Shorts

- Advertisement -

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp &url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trecebits.com%2F2022%2F09%2F21%2Fyoutube-lanza-nuevas-formas-de-ganar-dinero-y-la-monetizacion-de-los-shorts%2F&via=TreceBits&related=TreceBits" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow">

- Advertisement -

YouTube has numerous ways for video creators to earn on the platform. It was in 2007 when the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) was launched and with it, for the first time, YouTube users could earn money.

Shorts creators will get 45% of revenue on YouTube

Currently, to be part of this program, it is necessary to meet a series of requirements: reach 1,000 subscribers on the channel and accredit 4,000 hours of viewing in the last year.

According to YouTube, these criteria are not going to change, but in addition to the YouTube Partner Program, the company has now launched new ways for creators to earn money, to continue increasing the amount of money paid. According to the company, over the past three years, it has paid out more than $50 billion to creators, artists, and media companies.

- Advertisement -

Those new forms of on YouTube include more ways to become a partner, new methods to monetize Shorts, and a renewed concept of collaboration between the music industry and creators. We go on to detail them:

-New ways to earn money on YouTube

YouTube currently offers 10 ways for its more than two million partners to earn money and monetize their content.

But in addition to that, the company is now expanding the Partners program so that more creators can earn money. In this sense, as we already announced, it will expand the possibility of obtaining income also for the creators of Shorts.

Starting in early 2023, Shorts creators can apply to join YPP if they exceed a threshold of 1,000 subscribers and 10,000,000 Shorts views in a 90-day period.

These new partners will be able to earn revenue such as ads on long-form videos and the Fan Funding feature.

Of the total sum allocated to the creators, they will keep 45% of the income. The distribution will be made based on the number of Shorts views of each creator with respect to the total views. The income will be the same regardless of whether the creators use music or not.

In addition, creators who have only been on YouTube for a short time will be able to benefit from a new YPP level if they do not meet the 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours requirements.

The new YPP tier has reduced requirements to pre-enjoy Fan Funding features, including Super Thanks, Super Chat, Super Stickers, and Channel Members.

On the other hand, YouTube has indicated that it will make the beta version of Super Thanks for Shorts available to thousands of creators, and that the launch for all will be in early 2023.