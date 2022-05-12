YouTube launches automatic subtitles in its mobile version

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Google has just celebrated I/O 2022, the annual event in which it presents a good part of the company’s news. Among many other things, Google has announced that it has installed a tool for automatic generation of subtitles in YouTube videos. This is an exclusive feature for mobile devices and is now available for both Android and iOS users.



At the moment, this automatic subtitle generation tool works with 16 languages, although he hopes to expand it to more languages. Next month, without going any further, Google is expected to integrate automatic subtitles for content in Ukrainian.

Installing this feature is part of Google’s efforts to make videos uploaded to YouTube more accessible. As the company has advanced during the event, its plans are to multiply by ten the number of YouTube videos that have auto-generated subtitles. The idea is to go from the 8 million videos with subtitles that there are today to 80 million by the end of this year.

This update to YouTube’s automatic subtitles comes after Google removed the option to create subtitles for third-party videos. The company argued that it was a hardly used tool, since only 0.1% of the accounts received these subtitles. The company claims that, in addition to the little use it was given, it was also a source of spam and abuse.

Also, until last October, YouTube only offered the automatic subtitles feature on channels with more than 1,000 subscribers. Since then, the company has extended to all users, without limitation of subscribers in the channels, the possibility of automatically adding subtitles to the videos.

