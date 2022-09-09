YouTube launches ad-free player aimed at educational content

YouTube is introducing several new features for those who produce content for purposes. Among these novelties is a new cleaner player that removes ads, external links and recommendations — in short, they remove all distractions so that, when embedded in a page, the video appears in the cleanest possible way. Anyway, it goes beyond just an “AdBlock” or other external solutions of the kind.

Having a player without YouTube’s recommendation algorithm is probably fine for students using the platform in courses, as YouTube’s recommendation system has been criticized for years for how it can deliver extreme, inappropriate content and misinformation.

This new ad-free and recommendation-free player will be open to select partners to start using it in practice — including educational technology companies like EDpuzzle, Google Classroom, Purdue University and Purdue Global.