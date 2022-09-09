YouTube launches ad-free player aimed at educational content

YouTube is introducing several new features for those who produce content for educational purposes. Among these novelties is a new cleaner player that removes ads, external links and recommendations — in short, they remove all distractions so that, when embedded in a page, the video appears in the cleanest possible way. Anyway, it goes beyond just an “AdBlock” or other external solutions of the kind.
Having a player without YouTube’s recommendation algorithm is probably fine for students using the platform in courses, as YouTube’s recommendation system has been criticized for years for how it can deliver extreme, inappropriate content and misinformation.
This new ad-free and recommendation-free player will be open to select partners to start using it in practice — including educational technology companies like EDpuzzle, Google Classroom, Purdue University and Purdue Global.
In parallel, but following the same line of news, the site also announced new tools for creators of educational content on the platform, including ways to charge viewers for their videos.
Starting in 2023, some creators will be able to build free or paid courses, with video playlists configured for their audience. If a viewer buys a course, for example, they can watch the ad-free content and play the videos in the background. This feature, however, arrives in beta first only for the United States and South Korea.
Finally, YouTube announced a new quiz feature that creators can use in the community tab on their channel related to the educational content they create. The company will introduce questionnaires in beta in the coming months.
YouTube has introduced other initiatives and resources in recent years around learning on the platform, such as a $20 million fund for educational video creators and unrecommended playlists for topics like math, science and music.