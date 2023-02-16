YouTube Kids will be integrated into the platform’s main application

We’re excited to share a new way for your family to enjoy the videos they love on the big screen. When using the YouTube app on a smart TV, streaming device or game console, you’ll now be able to access the safer, kid-friendly YouTube Kids app through your child’s YouTube Kids profile. This change will roll out to families in the coming weeks.‌

From the Accounts tab, you can easily switch between your profile and your child’s profile, which will take you directly to the YouTube Kids app, with parental controls, content settings and your child’s preferences already in place. That means a seamless transition from your YouTube profile to your child’s YouTube Kids profile, and less navigating with a remote.

To keep things simple, we’ll now show your existing YouTube Kids profiles on the Accounts page of the YouTube app on smart TVs, streaming devices, and game consoles. If YouTube Kids is no longer the viewing experience you want for your child, you can easily delete these profiles by visiting family.youtube.com, selecting your child’s profile and clicking the three-dot menu. Note that deleting profiles will delete them on all devices.