O YouTube Kids will be integrated into the platform’s main application. In this way, the children’s version of the video app will be available for more devices, such as Roku. In this sense, access to the application can be done faster on TVs and even consoles.
The information comes from the company itself, which announced the news via email and revealed how it will be in practice. In this way, the version with content filtered for children can be accessed through a child account within the main YouTube, something similar to what happens on streaming services such as Prime Video It is Netflix.
This means that access to this version can be done through the accounts tab present in the platform’s main application. Once you have entered this section, the version for kids will be displayed and navigation will only have children’s content present in recommendations and searches.
This change, finally, makes the simplified version of the video portal available for more devices in addition to Samsung TV, LG TV, Fire TV and Apple TV. In addition to Roku, video games will also have this option to access. Check out the Youtube ad:
We’re excited to share a new way for your family to enjoy the videos they love on the big screen. When using the YouTube app on a smart TV, streaming device or game console, you’ll now be able to access the safer, kid-friendly YouTube Kids app through your child’s YouTube Kids profile. This change will roll out to families in the coming weeks.
From the Accounts tab, you can easily switch between your profile and your child’s profile, which will take you directly to the YouTube Kids app, with parental controls, content settings and your child’s preferences already in place. That means a seamless transition from your YouTube profile to your child’s YouTube Kids profile, and less navigating with a remote.
To keep things simple, we’ll now show your existing YouTube Kids profiles on the Accounts page of the YouTube app on smart TVs, streaming devices, and game consoles. If YouTube Kids is no longer the viewing experience you want for your child, you can easily delete these profiles by visiting family.youtube.com, selecting your child’s profile and clicking the three-dot menu. Note that deleting profiles will delete them on all devices.
