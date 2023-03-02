YouTube is preparing AI tools to give creators more options

The new CEO of YouTube shared some of the features that we could see in the future on the platform.

More ways to monetize, new tools for creators, and AI-powered features so you can create more engaging content for your audiences.

YouTube advances some of the functions that we will see during 2023

With the departure of Susan Wojcicki, Neal Mohan became the new CEO of YouTube. And he hasn’t wasted much time sharing his plans to boost YouTube and get closer to content creators.

By way of a roadmap, he shared a letter about his plans for the near future. While she hasn’t given specific details, she has made it clear that they will continue to work to push the Shorts forward, support creators to reach more audiences, and protect the community.

He comments that creators will continue to be a priority in YouTube’s plans, and that they will develop new tools so that they can increase monetization options:

YouTube helps creators build deep relationships with audiences and gives them more tools to earn a living doing what they love. […] We’re investing in the features and experiences that will make YouTube a great home for viewers and creators now and in the future, from doubling down on streaming and connected TV to unlocking unprecedented creative potential.

As a preview, Mohan mentions that this year they will launch a tool for the creation of Shorts based on a new dynamic. The idea is that creators can find increasingly powerful tools on YouTube that allow them to create more creative and original content.

And of course, YouTube also plans to bet on AI for the development of these new tools, although it is taking its time to create these new features so that they can be implemented safely:

Creators will be able to extend their storytelling and increase the value of their production, from the virtual swapping of outfits to the creation of a fantastical cinematic set through the generative capabilities of AI.

So we will have to wait for more news during the year and to know what these new AI tools that YouTube will implement for creators will be like.