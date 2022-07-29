YouTube is preparing a new function to make Shorts in a very simple way. How?

- Advertisement -

Just a year has passed since YouTube announced the arrival of in Spain, its music video service that was born to compete with TikTok. Now the platform is changes to make this tool more complete than ever. As reported by TechCrunch, YouTube wants to make things easier for content creators so that they can convert their regular videos into short ones to create Shorts through their iOS or Android devices. It is clear that YouTube needs a push to compete with TikTok, currently the social network of the moment and that does not stop gaining new users thanks to the large number of s it offers. It will be much easier to make a Short on YouTube With this new feature, content creators will be able to select up to 60 seconds of any of their videos and take the created clip to the Short editor through the app for iOS or Android. Once they have created the clip, they can add text, filters and other elements to give the content a different touch. YouTube also says that the finished short will be linked to the full video from which it was taken, which will help these Shorts to be used to promote the content that the creator has on their channel within the platform. Until now, the only option available is the Cut tool, which allows you to use five seconds of a longer video in a Short, but with the Clips tool you will have the possibility to use up to 60 seconds of a video. YouTube’s post says that the Edit in a Short tool “will allow you to breathe new life into your classic content” and that access to this service will be gradually rolled out to all users of the platform. In this way, now the only thing we can do is be patient and wait for YouTube to launch this new tool to all users of the platform since, as we have indicated, at the moment it is a function that they are testing with a small number of users. content creators. The idea is not bad at all, because the possibility of creating Shorts related to the content uploaded to the platform can help content creators to publicize their videos in a r way. And on the other hand, YouTube will significantly increase the number of Shorts available on its platform. No doubt, both parties win with this new feature to convert YouTube videos into Shorts. >