YouTube is limiting use of ad blockers in videos, user reports

YouTube appears to have started to restrict the use of ad-blocking tools in browsers. As reported by a Reddit user last Tuesday (27), the platform started to display a message warning about a limit of videos that can be watched with an ad blocker. The screenshot below suggests that YouTube is testing, with a small portion of users, the ability to limit the amount of videos that can be played while using ad blockers. In the disclosed case, there is a restriction to only watch only three videos while the ad blocker is enabled. Look:

The streaming platform warns that the player is blocked after the user has watched the three allowed videos. To access content without restrictions again, it is necessary to disable the browser’s ad blocker or configure the tool not to remove advertisements from YouTube, specifically. - Advertisement - “Ads enable YouTube to be free for billions of people around the world,” according to the message. The alleged experiment begins amid a drop in advertising revenue generated by YouTube. Advertisers seem to be investing less and less in advertising on the world’s most famous video platform. WhatsApp beta for iOS starts testing with option to edit messages

If the user does not want to see ads, the site recommends hiring YouTube Premium, a subscription service that removes all advertising from videos and includes benefits for users, such as YouTube Music, the company’s music streaming platform. The individual package costs BRL 20.90/month, while the family package costs BRL 34.90/month. Speculation that YouTube would start restricting the use of ad blockers began last month, when a user found a message that warned: “Ad blockers are not allowed on YouTube”. The words were similar to the new text that alerts the restriction to watch only three videos with ad blocker.

If it is really testing the limitation of content consumption on the platform, it is possible that the company will carry out initial experiments with very few users. Google has not commented on an alleged new policy for ad blockers on YouTube, so the scope of the restrictions is not yet known.

