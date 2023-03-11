5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsYouTube is killing the overlay ad format next month

YouTube is killing the overlay ad format next month

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
1 760x380.jpg
1 760x380.jpg
- Advertisement -
A YouTube overlay ad.
Enlarge / A YouTube overlay ad.

YouTube / Summit Entertainment

Here’s something you don’t see everyday: fewer ads on YouTube. Well, fewer ad formats, at least. YouTube’s latest forum post says the company will be doing away with “Overlay ads” on YouTube videos. These are the old-school banner ads that pop up over the video player, obstructing the view of whatever you were trying to watch.

- Advertisement -

YouTube says the ads are going away on April 6, calling them a “legacy ad format.” The ads only worked on desktop, the company said, and they “are disruptive for viewers.” Now the only ads in the video player will be video ads that can play before, in the middle of, or after a video. The “view product” pop-up ad is also allowed, and there will still be banner ads in the recommended video list.

The company says it expects to see “limited impact for most Creators as engagement shifts to other ad formats.” Ads are annoying for viewers, but creators often only get paid if certain ad thresholds are met. Seeing the overlay ad wasn’t necessarily enough for a creator to earn money—advertisers could choose to only pay if a user clicked on the ad, so there was a high chance nobody was actually getting paid from these pop-ups. Video ads with a “skip” button also don’t pay out if users click the skip button.

iX workshop: Implementing IT security according to ISO 27001 (last call)

Listing image by Jericho / Ron Amadeo

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Opinion | Republicans Can’t Wait for Trump to Implode

All sorts of caveats are necessary. It’s still very early in a late-developing race. There...
Tech News

Samsung Galaxy Ultra: social network users claim that photos of the moon with Space Zoom are “fake”

In mid-2019, Huawei was accused of cheating with the photos that its top of...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.