YouTube is already highlighting the most viewed parts of a video so you can jump to the best moments

At the end of last year, YouTube for Android allowed its subscribers to try one of the most anticipated new features of its video service for a very limited time: show the most played parts of a video.

Well, five months later Youtube has announced that this long-awaited feature begins to reach all its users today so that they can find the most interesting moments in a video.

So you can see the most viewed parts of a video

This new functionality does not have much mystery. To discover the most played parts of a video we will only have to swipe playhead to scroll during playback. When Google activates this novelty on our device we will see how when scrolling through the video a new graph will appear which will indicate how many times a part of the video has been played many times. If the graph is high, it means that it is one of the most viewed parts of the video, showing a badge for the most repeated moment that indicates that it is the part has been seen the most times in the video.

Thus, if we start to watch a long video, we can advance the playback in the most viewed moments of the video, which are usually the most important, thus saving us from having to watch the entire video if the most important is concentrated in a few seconds or minutes.

YouTube will also test a new way to search for an exact moment

Currently if you want to find the exact moment of a video you have to move the cursor along the timeline and look at the thumbnails of each second or minute, which forces you to search along the entire playback bar , something that will change soon.

Subscribers coming soon YouTube Premium they will be able to try a new way to find the exact moment of a video. When you move the playhead you can slide it up to display a visual timeline with thumbnails for each time in the video. This way we will not go blindly to locate that moment of the video, since we will be able to see in which part of the video its thumbnail is. In a few days this function in tests will be available through YouTube.com/new.

Via | 9to5Google