YouTube implements continuous playback from mobile to PC

«Keep watching»Is the name of the new function that YouTube has implemented and that is drawing the attention of all technological media more for the it was time that because it is an incredible novelty, although being honest, it is a novelty and it is incredible that the platform of streaming video number one the planet did not have it.

We are basically talking about a common function in video on demand services such as Netflix and the like: you are watching a movie or series on one device, you leave it in the middle and want to continue watching it on another device … and there you have it, ready to go. continue playing right at the minute you left it. Basic or not? Well, that is what just became known to be implementing YouTube … with nuances.

With nuances, yes, because in the case of YouTube you keep watching It only works from mobile to PC, that is, from mobile application to PC web application, but not the other way around. Therefore, if you start to watch a video in your PC’s browser and you intend to continue watching it in the mobile application, you better do it in the classic way, because as the function is now, it is what it is.

In short, the ‘invention’ works like this: you are watching something in the YouTube mobile app, you pause the playback for whatever and later, sitting in front of your PC, you enter the YouTube site to continue playing … and you will see a floating window in the lower right corner of the screen with the video you were watching at, presumably, the exact playback moment you left it and the unmistakable “continue watching” message.

The traditional method of ‘keep watching’ something on YouTube

Things as they are: This new YouTube feature is extremely crappy, at least until they complete it by offering bidirectional compatibility and, above all, support for more than one videoOr, because YouTube is precisely a service prone to excess and leaving things by halves. Things that you would like to finish seeing at some other time, without starting from the beginning or looking for the point where you stopped.

So do not be irritated if this new feature does not meet your expectations or has not even reached you, because it is spreading among users and it may take time. However, you don’t need it: YouTube history is your best ally to continue watching videos where you left off. It doesn’t always go perfectly, but it does most of the time.

And if you are to watch a lot of videos and leave them unfinished to continue them at another time, create a playlist called “continue watching” to something like that and add them there when you want to ‘park’ them for later. You can take them back as long as YouTube has not censored them.