YouTube imitates Twitch and makes its own ’emotes’ for live comments section

YouTube is starting to roll out its own custom emotes in the wake of what Twitch has been cultivating for a few years now with the flashy stickers that have become a language among streamers and their viewers. The nicknamed youtube emotes may be used in the live comments section on the platform. It is not surprising that these initial emotes are linked to the gamer universe.
Previously, the company already allowed streamers to offer their own reactions and emotes to the public. The initial YouTube emotes themselves are game-focused, but there will be more over time.
Like Twitch’s system-wide default emotes, those on YouTube also have specific auto-fill names — like “:cat-orange-whistling:”, which will comment with an orange cat whistling.
for the times where words just aren’t enough… introducing YouTube Emotes! 🇧🇷
now everyone can join in & react to all the biggest Ws across streams w/ new emotes.
we’re starting with emotes for Gaming but more types of emotes to come, stay tuned👀
more: https://t.co/H2iZYffWAS pic.twitter.com/rpTmVvnCtj
— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 5, 2022
Among the memes, the presence of the Pogchamp, and game world emotes such as game over, GG and buffering🇧🇷 At the same time, there is still a lack of popular figures like LUL and others very specific to this “memetic” universe.
This initial catalog of stickers was created by Abelle Hayford, Guy Field and Yujin Won, suggesting that these emotes will soon be expanded with help from other independent digital artists.