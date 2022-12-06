YouTube imitates Twitch and makes its own ’emotes’ for live comments section

YouTube is starting to roll out its own custom emotes in the wake of what Twitch has been cultivating for a few years now with the flashy stickers that have become a language among streamers and their viewers. The nicknamed youtube emotes may be used in the live comments section on the platform. It is not surprising that these initial emotes are linked to the gamer universe.

Previously, the company already allowed streamers to offer their own reactions and emotes to the public. The initial YouTube emotes themselves are game-focused, but there will be more over time.

Like Twitch’s system-wide default emotes, those on YouTube also have specific auto-fill names — like “:cat-orange-whistling:”, which will comment with an orange cat whistling.