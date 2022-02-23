YouTube, identifying channels that broadcast live is easier

A new one is coming to YouTube indicator that shows when a channel is broadcasting live: it’s a feature clearly inspired by TikTok or Instagram – even in shape and color, a red circle surrounding the thumbnail of the channel itself. As is often the case, UX innovations that work are quickly adopted by the competition: it’s a more or less universal standard in the world of software development – Microsoft did it with the folders in the Start menu of its next major Windows 11 update, right. to give you a recent reference.

Really focused making it easier for users to find livestreams on @YouTube so we’re rolling out the Live rings feature on mobile! @YouTubeCreators streaming live will now have a ring around the channel avatar & clicking on the avatar will take you directly to the livestream.

The aim is to make it easier for users to understand if their favorite channels are broadcasting on the platform. The news was announced via Twitter by Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief product officer at Alphabet / Google. It is for now in the apps for iOS and Android devices: distribution takes place on the server side, at least judging by the feedback and indicators on the Play Store / App Store. We did a quick check in the editorial office and did not receive it, but Mohan’s announcement does not suggest geographical limitations. It is likely that it will simply take a few days to complete.

After all, innovation is, for heaven’s sake, a good step forward, but not one of the shocking ones to wait with bated breath, that’s it. So much so that in the list of good resolutions for 2022 it had not even been mentioned. In any case, let us know if you have received it!