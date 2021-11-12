YouTube has removed the dislike counter from videos

We are all used to that YouTube mechanism where we indicate whether we like a video or not. If we like, the algorithm works to show us similar material or from the same creator. On the contrary, if we click the hand down, the site will do the opposite, thus reducing the spread of the video. Nevertheless, It has been announced that the YouTube dislike counter it will be deleted from this moment on.

The decision was made by the company after doing a test during the month of March where they hid the amount of dislikes from some creators.

YouTube removes dislikes counter from videos

The dislike button stopped being a simple tool to adjust our algorithm and became a weapon. For this reason, YouTube began its tests in March to try to detect if the counter could represent a figure of harassment for the creator. Attacks through the dislike are very common and have a significant impact on the positioning of the material. In that sense, in March the YouTube dislike counter was eliminated for some creators and the results were satisfactory.

During the tests carried out, the attacks through this button decreased significantly, so the company decided to extend the measure to everyone. This is not to say that users will no longer be able to indicate that they don’t like a video.

As was done during the testing period, the dislike button will remain, what will be hidden will be the counter. This way, it will only be available for the creator to view from YouTube Studio. The measure has been implemented from now on and will begin to be rolled out progressively for all users. So, don’t be surprised if you enter a video and only see the number of likes it has received.