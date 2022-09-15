YouTube has a new option to save the music of the Shorts

Did you like any of the songs you heard in the ? Whether you want to remember it to look for it later or to include it in your own Short, you will be interested in knowing the new dynamics that YouTube proposes.

YouTube is adding a new dynamic that combines the functions of Shorts and YouTube . It will automatically create a special playlist in YouTube Music when users save a song included in a Short. We tell you how this new dynamic works.

YouTube makes it easy to save the songs we find in the Shorts

YouTube has launched different features over the past few months to push Shorts on the platform. It has not only been concerned that users consume these short-form videos, but also that creators bet on creating this content.

And now a new dynamic is added that will help you keep track of those sounds or music from the Shorts that you liked and that you want to listen to later, or integrate into your own Shorts.

YouTube will automatically create a playlist called “Shorts Sounds” when you save a song you find in a Short. That is, when you see a Short with a song that you like, you just have to click on the music box to go to the new page that will allow us to «Save» this sound.

When we do that, the song will be saved to the “Shorts Sounds” autoplaylist that you’ll find on both YouTube and YouTube Music. From there, you can change it to another playlist, delete it, save it to listen to later, among other s.

So if you want to use some of the songs that you save in your own Shorts, all you have to do is look for them in the playlist on YouTube, or if you just want to enjoy the music, you can listen to it from your YouTube Music library.