YouTube has a new function to watch a video in several languages

Youtube is a global platform that embraces different cultures and languages, giving creators the opportunity to have diverse audiences that speak different languages. So now they will have a tool to view the videos with dubbing.

The platform was working with and other content creators to test this feature that allows you to add audio in another language, without the need to create alternate channels for communities in different regions.

Dubbing on YouTube

This tool will work in a similar way to the subtitles that the videos have, since the content creators will be in charge of enabling the language and the user will have to make the change through the settings looking for the ‘Audio track’ or ‘Audio track’ option. ‘, in English, the options in which dubbing is enabled will be displayed there and the video will immediately change to the selected one.

Content creators can dub their videos without having to upload a new one in another language. ASUS ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate get official release date and have leaked images

“We’ve seen that creators who have tried multi-language dubbing saw more than 15% of their watch time come from views in their secondary languages,” he said. Youtube.

Some data from the tests, which were carried out in January, were that, on average, users watched more than 2 million hours of dubbed videos every day and more than 3,500 videos were uploaded in more than 40 languages, which represents a Important value for this accessibility feature.

Given this, the platform decided to enable the tool for thousands of content creators in the world.

The process to have the videos with this function is simple and it will help to make the content management more optimized because it will avoid having several channels in different languages.

To do this, when creators upload a video to their channel, they will need to add different audio tracks using the Subtitle Editor tool. Although they will have the option to add new audio tracks once the content is published.

The change in language will also be reflected in the video titles in the search results, so that the user feels more comfortable and knows channels beyond their native language.

