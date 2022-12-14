YouTube has a new feature to stop abusive comments

The YouTube team reviewed some of the updates that have been made to the platform to reduce comment spam.

From improvements to machine learning models to new comment warnings to deter trolls and spammers. We tell you the news.

New YouTube feature to stop abusive comments

Comment spam is still a problem on YouTube channels. Although multiple dynamics have been implemented to automatically block inappropriate comments, it is not enough.

The YouTube team has mentioned that they keep updating their machine learning models to adapt them to the new tactics of spammers. They have also paid attention to live chats, to detect spambots so that they do not harm the user experience.

And on the other hand, they are implementing a new function that directly warns users who create spam with their comments:

[…] If a user continues to leave multiple abusive comments, they may receive a timeout and be temporarily unable to comment for up to 24 hours. Our tests have shown that these warnings/timeouts reduce the likelihood that users will leave infringing comments again

So not only will the comment be removed, but the user will be warned as well. And if you persist with spam and abusive comments, you will suffer a temporary penalty. You will not be able to post any comments for the next 24 hours.

It remains to be seen if this new dynamic is enough to discourage spammers. And of course, this new function is complemented by the other dynamics that YouTube has to eradicate spam and abusive comments.

At the moment, this new Youtube feature is only available for comments in English, but they plan to extend it to more languages ​​in the coming months.