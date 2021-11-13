YouTube for Android takes a radical twist to its full-screen playback design

YouTube is one of the most used applications every day in the world. Who else who least accesses it to see the latest from their favorite youtuber or, simply, to know information about a product, an opinion of a service or whatever. So any change the Mountain Viewers make affects millions of us. Today’s has its significance because many of us who open YouTube do it to see the videos in full screen and it is true that, until now, this display mode had some shortcomings that Americans have run to overcome. So that we do not have to be minimizing and maximizing again because we want to know some information from the description. New full screen view What YouTube has decided to add to the Android version is nothing more than a screen control that allows us to consult the most important data of that video we have chosen within full screen mode. This new area of ​​the interface appears on the right side as a pop-up window that we can put and remove as we please thanks to a new shortcut such as subtitles, etc. Once we decide to view that video information panel, we will be able to check the name of the video, the channel it belongs to, the date of publication, the number of views, all the likes it has received as well as additional details about the user that has published it. All at the distance of a simple click and without the need, as before, of having to minimize the video to check any of this data. At the moment these changes have reached the version of YouTube for Android, so we understand that in the case of iPhone and iPad users they will still have to wait a few more weeks. Here Google has asserted its status as head of the OS and has not played with the possibility of handing over the treasure to Apple. At the end of the day, it was something that was possible because we have had cases in which Mountain View apps have shown their best side on iOS before Android. If you still don’t see this Twitch-like structure in YouTube’s full screen mode, go to the Play Store to see if you have any pending updates. If so, install it to have all these improvements on the device as soon as possible. >