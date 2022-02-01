YouTube for Android renews its full-screen player: these are all its news

News continues to arrive YouTube for Androidand in this new update we see how Google improves its full screen experience, offering the user more and new options when we are using the mobile horizontally.

YouTube for Android has finally revamped your player to fullscreen for horizontal videos. The app launches a new interface which is accompanied by an important feature that is surprising that it took more than ten years to arrive.

A look at…

Read: Intel Rocket Lake, the i5-11600K CPU appeared on Geekbench 10 GOOGLE APPS THAT COULD HAVE SUCCESSFUL

What’s new in the YouTube player

The main novelty of the YouTube player for Android is that we now find a new action bar just below the playback bar. Many of those actions like “Like”, “Dislike”, “Save” or “Share” were previously in a panel that was displayed by swiping up. They are now directly accessible with just activate playback controls by touching the screen. They save us the swipe gesture.

The second most important novelty is that now we can finally enable full screen comments. At the end of last year Google started to allow you to see the comments in full screen but until now see the comments first with the mobile in portrait and then rotate the mobile to landscape. Now we just have to click on the new Feedback button to see in the right side panel the comments or add a comment.

We also see a new shortcut to see more videos on the right side of this new action bar. By touching the new shortcut we see that what it does is open the suggested videos panel that until now could only be seen by sliding your finger up on the video. There we will see the options to subscribe to the channel, activate notifications and see the suggestions.

Finally, and as a reminder, for a few weeks we can also see the description of a video in full screen. To do this, we just have to click on the title of the video so that a panel with the description of the video, the number of “likes”, the number of views and the date of publication is displayed to the right of the video.

Via | 9to5Google

In Engadget Android | Seven YouTube gestures to squeeze your player on Android