YouTube for Android is updated with a great feature, what is it?

For some time now it has been possible to see the transcript of a YouTube video in the web client, something that does not exist at the moment for the Android application itself. Well, this has begun to change today, since an update changes the situation, since it allows you to enjoy this function on your phone or tablet. As it has become known, Google has begun to activate the transcription for the application of its own operating system for mobile devices. And, this is done from the servers, so we are not talking about an update that exists in the Play Store. This means that the deployment will proceed gradually until it reaches everyone, so it may take a few days to activate the function, which is undoubtedly quite useful. What exactly is the transcription of a video What it allows is to see the content of the video in a detailed way, which makes it possible to find something quickly. And, this, is something very important now that the creations that are on the Google platform increase their duration exponentially (far are the days when it was normal to find interesting things of 15 minutes… now, it has been normalized that be thirty or more). In addition, it is also possible to see written what is said in the video you see on YouTube, which is always positive, since if the content is in another language you may have some difficulty and, even if it is in the same language that you speak it may that you do not understand the interlocutor well. Thus, with transcriptions you can achieve this very easily and, perhaps more importantly, with excellent efficiency. How this has been implemented in YouTube for Android Well, the truth is that using this new tool is very simple: a button is added when the description of the video is displayed called Show transcription. When pressed, a timeline appears in the interior area in which the highlighted text is seen at each moment and, to its left, the precise moment in which it appears in the creation. Thus, very precise control can be carried out, almost as if it were a subtitle. Of course, for now something is missing that we believe would be simply incredible if it existed: a search engine. If this is added, it would be possible to pause the video and then find a specific point where something is mentioned very easily. Therefore, it would be like locating a text in the Word application. The truth is that if this reaches YouTube for Android it would be fantastic… but it remains to be seen if the creators will be happy with this, since they can lose playback time in views. The fact is that the update is a reality and, surely, on more than one occasion you will end up using the transcripts in the YouTube application for Android. >