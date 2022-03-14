YouTube for Android is activating the transcription of videos: this is how it works

The application YouTube for Android is bringing to our mobile devices a feature that had been available on its desktop version for quite a few years. It is about the video transcriptiona functionality that allows us view the full transcript of a video.

This novelty in tests should not be confused with the subtitles, which also allow us to read the video transcript. the new section ‘Show transcript’ presents important differences.

This is the new YouTube transcript

The new transcription of YouTube videos that has already begun to reach the first users is a bit hidden. To find it we have to go to the description of a video and see if the new button appears at the bottom show transcript.

Unlike closed captions that display the real-time transcript directly on the video, the new transcript section show the whole script of the video in a vertical list, displaying a timeline with the words that are said at that moment in the video.

So with the transcript, in addition to being able to read what they are going to say in the video, it also allows you to browse the entire transcript to jump to the exact moment when they are going to say a sentencewith what this new section allows us to search for a certain moment.

The pity is that it does not allow us to search its transcription as it does in its desktop version, so to search for the moment in which a word or phrase is going to be pronounced we will have to do it by hand.

The transcript will be displayed on all videos. In videos whose editor has not written their transcript, YouTube itself will add a automatic transcription. To find out if the transcript has been generated automatically, we will only have to click on the transcript menu to see said information.

Google is activating this novelty through its servers, so it doesn’t matter if you have updated the YouTube application for Android to the latest version. This feature is expected to roll out to everyone in the coming weeks.

