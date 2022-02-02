Search here...
YouTube for Android improves its design in full screen playback

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Although YouTube is one of the apps that everyone uses, and not precisely because it has the best design in the world, from Mountain View they have decided to almost completely renovate all their screens in a process that began many months ago. Remember if not all the restructuring of the comments, of the view with the information of the videos and even of those Spotify-style playback controls for all those contents with musical themes. Now those pick and shovel jobs have focused on one of the scenes that we visit the most within the application, such as the full screen that we use to enjoy the entire mobile panel to play that content from our favorite YouTuber. Do you think that little can be done there? Well, wait to see the changes that have been introduced. New elements and others have moved What YouTube has done in the Android version (which is the first that has been seen) is a movement around some elements that have been moved, the arrival of others and, in addition, the incorporation of some sections that seek to interact more with the creators but, above all, encourage their activity by inviting viewers to buy merchandising, etc. The first thing that stands out is that the timeline that tells us where the playback is going is no longer glued to the bottom, something that was not very usable in versions such as the iPhone, where the finger could end up dragging the screen and take us to the start instead of forward or backward. So at this point we gain precision to actually touch where we want to go to see what plays on the screen. Precisely, below that video timeline there are icons, with a fairly stylized design, and that allows us to leave a like, a dislike, write a comment, share it on social networks, etc. Thus, we will not have to minimize what we are seeing to carry out any of these tasks, as is necessary to do right now with the versions that we have on both iOS and Android. Finally, YouTube wants viewers to give more financial support to content creators and that is why there is space for a button to access the purchase of products, or at the bottom right to go to related videos. The idea is to keep us as long as possible in the app offering alternatives, unlike what happened with the previous full screen view (actually current, which is what many of us still have). >

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

