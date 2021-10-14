YouTube for Android: how to view the comments of a video when playing it horizontally

Youtube It is the platform preferred by thousands to enjoy their favorite video clips, watch a series or discover a new documentary; However, when it came to wanting to read the comments, this was impossible if the video was being played with the mobile horizontally. This problem has come to an end and here we will show you the trick to apply it on your Android smartphone.

The only way to read what other users thought was to have the cell phone vertically, but there is a new step added by Google that facilitates the experience in the popular app.

How to view YouTube video comments

According they explain from ‘Xataka Android’, it is possible to access the comments of a video that we are playing horizontally by putting these steps into practice:

The first thing is, with the mobile vertically, open the comments of the video.

Without closing the comments, turn the smartphone horizontally.

In this video clip of ‘indigo’ by Camilo and Evaluna Montaner the first thing is to open the comments vertically. (Photo: Mag / Composition)

Now a new comment panel will be generated with the cell phone horizontally.

These will be displayed on a smaller screen so that the comments do not obscure the video.

Applying this trick you will be able to see the video along with your comments.

So you can see the video clip of ‘Indigo’ by Camilo and Evaluna Montaner along with the comments. (Photo: Mag)

This method also allows you to view the description and playlist of a video. You just have to open it vertically and then turn the mobile to horizontal.