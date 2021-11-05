YouTube for Android continues to improve its full-screen player: so you can see the description of a video

Last October we saw how the application of Youtube for Android devices it already allowed us to see the comments, description and playlist of a video while we played a video with the mobile horizontally, but first we had to show this information with the mobile vertically and then rotate it horizontally to activate the full screen .

Well now we can see the description of a YouTube video done directly with the mobile vertically, while a video is played in full screen, without having to do that previous step of displaying the description with the mobile vertically and then turning the device to view the video horizontally or touching the full screen button.

So you can see the description of a horizontal video in full screen

If we are playing a video in full screen with the mobile horizontally and we want to see the description of the video we have to tap on video to activate playback controls. There we will see that video title is now displayed in bold ending with the arrow symbol ‘>’. Now the title of the video in a button. To the tap on video title the new right side panel with its description will be activated.

In that side panel, in addition to showing the description of the video, it also allows us to see the ‘likes’, number of views and the date of the video. Of course, while we are consulting the description the video will stop displaying full screen to be displayed in a smaller size on a split screen.

What it does not allow for the moment is to access the comments of a video directly by playing a video in full screen, but it is possible that Google adds a shortcut in its player in full screen so that you do not have to turn the mobile to read the comments .