YouTube experiments with a function that will guess the videos you are going to watch

It is evident that every day that passes our devices have more fronts to attend to, and multimedia content is one of the ones that most occupy our daily leisure. The problem comes when we go out and have to spend megabytes and megabytes of a flat rate that on many occasions is not precisely infinite. In these cases we only have the alternative of downloading the videos locally when we are still at home so as not to spend a single bit of that data plan, but in the case of YouTube we must add another problem: what do we download if we don’t Do we know which channels have been updated before leaving for work or college? If this is your concern, don’t worry because Google has devised a perfect solution for you. YouTube will download the videos for you That is the remedy that the Mountain View guys have found to save us the trouble of looking at all the channels we usually consume, since they have decided to copy a function that is present, for example, in YouTube Music. And that is none other than the so-called “intelligent downloads” that analyze everything we do, what we like, what we consume and from there it makes a projection of the next thing we want to hear or, in this case, see. YouTube has decided to start testing these smart downloads in the Android application, as one more eligible alternative within that Labs that offers us new features every few weeks. Of course, since downloads are an extra that only premium users have access to, those who do not have a YouTube subscription will not be able to see how these smart downloads work. As you can see in the screenshots that you have above, YouTube, when we activate this function, will analyze our habits, when we leave the house and leave behind the coverage of a Wi-Fi network, to prepare a menu of videos that it thinks we may be interested in and that we will take in local to see them when we feel like it. Whether or not we have mobile connectivity or gigabytes available in the flat rate. At the moment we won’t be able to store an endless list of simultaneous downloads within the app since YouTube has decided to limit them to a maximum of 20 per week. It is not a bad number for a first start that remains to be seen if it is as precise as we need. Don’t you think? >