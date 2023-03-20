YouTube exceeds 2,515 million users in the world

- Advertisement -

Only surpassed by Facebook, which has 2.960 million monthly users, YouTube could be considered the second most important social network in the world, at least in number of active users.

YouTube has local versions in 91 countries around the world

The video platform owned by Google already has more than 2.515 million people who log into YouTube each month, according to data made public in the latest Global Digital Data Report by Meltwater and We Are Social.

Every day more than 120 million new active users are added to YouTube, according to the Global Media Insight portal. In addition, although there are no official figures in this regard, it is estimated, according to Statista estimates, that the company has more than 25 million paying subscribers worldwide.

They benefit from the advantages of the YouTube Premium service which, among other things, paying the monthly fee allows them to enjoy the video service without having to support ads or publicity of any kind.

Viewers of the world’s most popular online video service spend more than 1 billion hours a day consuming content and generate billions of views a day. Interestingly, more than 90% of the time spent on YouTube already comes from mobile devices. This data is similar to that registered by its main competitor in the ranking of the most used social networks in the world, Facebook.

How many make money with YouTube

Although there is also no official data on how many people “live” thanks to the income they earn from YouTube, what the company does acknowledge is that, year after year, the number of people who earn at least $10,000 a year with the income they earn is increasing. thanks to the advertising that is shown in the videos of his channel.

In order to display advertising in the content uploaded to YouTube, it is necessary to be part of the company’s Partner Program and meet a series of requirements, such as accrediting 4,000 hours of video playback in the last year and having more than 1,000 subscribers on YouTube. the channel.

Since February 2023, Shorts can also be monetized, short content in vertical format that imitates that published on other social networks such as TikTok or Instagram Reels.