YouTube enables all automatic captions on live broadcasts

While YouTube’s lead with its video platform is undeniable, the company seeks its share from other markets as well. One very much in order to what they do is precisely the market of live broadcasts, where Twitch represents the strongest competitor. For this reason, they have brought a series of improvements to the service, highlighting the access for everyone to automatic subtitles on YouTube live transmissions.

Besides this, the company has announced other features that are worth knowing because they benefit both creators and consumers of content.

Automatic captions for everyone on YouTube live streams

Automatic captions on YouTube live streams are not the novelty, but are accessible to everyone. During its trial period, it was an open possibility for channels with more than 1000 subscribers. Now, it seems that we are facing its stable version and all creators will have access to automatic subtitles in their broadcasts. This is perfect for attracting new creators to the platform who benefit from subtitling to attract audiences from other languages.

But the YouTube news does not stop with the automatic subtitles in the live broadcasts. By the end of the year, the translation of subtitles into different languages ​​will be deployed in the applications for Android and iOS. All of this naturally leads the company to experiment with video searches through transcripts. A very useful option that will allow you to quickly find the exact data or moments that we are looking for.

Additionally, from YouTube they report that they are testing the possibility of adding different audio tracks to the videos. This will allow to have content in different languages ​​and for users to select theirs. In this way, creators will be able to attract new audiences and consumers, enjoy content that they could not before.