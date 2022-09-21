HomeTech GiantsAppleYouTube doesn't care if you dislike a video on the platform

YouTube doesn’t care if you dislike a video on the platform

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
YouTube doesn't care if you dislike a video on the platform
1663726444 youtube doesnt care if you dislike a video on the.jpeg
- Advertisement -

When it comes to watching YouTube videos, you are given access to a number of ways to control what appears in your feed and one of the most effective ways is using the dislike button. Despite this, a new study has revealed that using this button on YouTube isn’t a very effective tool and that it doesn’t prevent similar videos from appearing in your feed.

A study done by Mozilla used an open source extension called RegretsReporter and collected the recommendations made by YouTube to thousands of users, reaching a very peculiar conclusion about the effectiveness of the dislike button on the platform.

Data showed that the dislike button stopped only 12% of unwanted video recommendations. The team defined a bad or unwanted recommendation video as a video similar to the previously rejected video.

photo: reproduction
- Advertisement -

While that might not make much of a difference, this is a disappointing turnaround for YouTube and clearly suggests that the company is more than willing to ignore any explicit feedback on its recommendations to boost view stats.

Ultimatum to WhatsApp to continue operating in the European Union

In the end, it’s up to Google and YouTube to make the platform more stable, accessible and easier to understand, especially as many people around the world are using YouTube and there are times when some videos just become annoying in line with time.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #size {display:none;}.lojas{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

AMD Announces 7020 Series of CPUs with Ryzen and Athlon Chips with TSMC’s 6nm Lithography

After presenting the evolution of RDNA technology in RX 7000 line GPUs, AMD is...
Tech News

This is the final design of the GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition

A leaked image has allowed us to see the CEO of NVIDIA, Jen-Hsun Huang,...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Computing

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow...

© 2021 voonze.com.