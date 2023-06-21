YouTube delves into the world of e-commerce with a live shopping channel in Korea

- Advertisement -

YouTube is expanding its services to delve into the world of e-commerce. They recently announced the launch of their official shopping channel in South Korea, marking the first time the company has opened an official shopping channel in any country in the world.

This new channel, scheduled to launch on June 30, will provide businesses with a live commerce platform, allowing them to broadcast shopping content in real time, in a style similar to TV infomercials.

Alphabet’s approach to e-commerce

YouTube’s intention in opening this shopping channel in South Korea is to provide users with an engaging, informative, and entertaining shopping experience. With thirty brands participating in the launch, the channel will offer a wide range of products for users to discover and purchase directly from the platform. YouTube is committed to optimizing and offering the best experience for its users by experimenting with different features of YouTube Shopping.

The launch of the YouTube shopping channel in South Korea is part of efforts by Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google and YouTube, to bring YouTube closer to e-commerce. During the fourth quarter 2022 earnings call, Philipp Schindler, Alphabet’s chief business officer, highlighted the potential of e-commerce on YouTube and the ease it makes for users to buy products from the creators and brands they love. This strategy seeks to boost creators, increase content and opportunities for advertisers.

The power of the shopping tab on YouTube

Last year, YouTube introduced a new shopping tab in its Explore section. This feature allowed creators to tag products in their live streams and list related products below their videos, giving viewers the ability to purchase those products directly. The implementation of the shopping tab has been an important step in bringing YouTube closer to e-commerce and offering new opportunities for creators and brands.

The choice of South Korea as the country to launch the official YouTube shopping channel is not by chance. South Korea is known for its passion for e-commerce and technology. Additionally, the country is home to a large number of popular creators and brands, making it a strategic market for YouTube. The platform seeks to capitalize on South Korea’s large user base and online shopping culture.

The future of online commerce on YouTube

The YouTube shopping channel in South Korea is just the beginning of the platform’s foray into e-commerce. YouTube will continue to experiment and optimize its shopping experience for users. It is expected that in the future the availability of the shopping channel will be extended to other countries and more functions and features will be added to enhance the online shopping experience.

The launch of the YouTube shopping channel in South Korea also offers a great opportunity for businesses and creators. Brands will be able to promote their products directly through live streams, reaching a massive audience of YouTubers. Creators will also benefit from having an additional platform to monetize their content and connect with their fans through merchandise sales.

This launch marks a major milestone in the world of online commerce. YouTube, with its large global user base, has the potential to influence the way people buy products online around the world. If the shopping channel is successful in South Korea, it is likely to expand to other countries, creating new opportunities for both businesses and YouTubers.