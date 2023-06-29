YouTube could stop you from watching videos if you use ad blockers

- Advertisement -

The YouTube team seems to be testing a new strategy to get users to stop using ad blockers.

A new style of warnings, which not only encourage users to disable these blockers, but also mention that there will be consequences if they don’t take this action. We tell you the details.

YouTube wants you to stop using ad blockers

In May we told you about a test that YouTube was carrying out so that users do not use ad blockers on the platform.

When it detected that a user had an ad blocker, it would show them a pop-up window mentioning that this dynamic is not allowed on the platform, and that advertising is essential to offer the service for free.

Along with this clarification, the user was encouraged to disable the blocker to continue enjoying YouTube videos for free with ads, or to upgrade to a YouTube Premium subscription.

Users who viewed these types of messages, as part of the YouTube test, did not notice any changes despite ignoring the notice. However, YouTube is now showing a more aggressive strategy to discourage users from using ad blockers.

YouTube could block the video player if you keep avoiding ads

As mentioned by the AP, YouTube is testing a new message that adds an additional warning: either turn off the ad blocker or the video player will be blocked. It will not be in the first notice, but it sets a limit of 3 videos for this warning to be fulfilled.

Keep in mind that this new dynamic is still a test, so you won’t see these types of messages on YouTube yet. It is possible that YouTube is testing which strategy works best for the user, and in the end it implements one of the versions. Or you may leave the test halfway, and these “deterrent” messages are forgotten.