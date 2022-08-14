YouTube could sell subscriptions to streaming platforms

YouTube would be thinking of creating a system so that users can purchase to such as HBO Max, Netflix, Disney +, among others. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo/File Photo)

Youtube I would be thinking of creating a system so that users can purchase subscriptions to streaming platforms like HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+, among others, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. The so-called “channel store” be available by the end of the year.

The initiative of the video platform to offer paid content to users is not new, since it was launched on the market in 2016 “YouTube Originals”a way to produce contents for which a subscription had to be paid. However, not having the expected reception, it was canceled at the beginning of 2022 and currently offers its content for free.

YouTube Premium is the name given to the paid content of the platform, and it is made up of a mixed offer of Youtube music and the removal of advertising in the videos.

An ally of streaming platforms

The vice president of product management of the American company, Christian Oestlien, considers that the platform can be an ally of other streaming services such as those already mentioned.

“I think that if the content is distributed in a package, or if over time we explore other ways to distribute it, I think that YouTube can be a great partner there,” Oestlien told The Verge.

Currently, the video platform already offers the possibility of buying streaming service subscriptions, although only on the video platform. YouTube TV. It offers, in addition to subscriptions to hbo maxmore than 85 American television channels and the possibility of renting movies.

The video platform Google It has an audience of more than two billion people a month. Furthermore, the information of the payment methods of some users and the already integrated advertising of streaming services within their videos would allow Youtube attract more users to purchase streaming service subscriptions.

YouTube Shopping

Youtube also has a shopping function, called YouTube Shoppingenabled so that all content creators within your member program can offer products to subscribers of your channels or visitors of your videos.

This feature is intended to help content creators of the platform to reach a broader audience in commercial terms or, in any case, to enable people interested in buying the products shown in a video to do so within the YouTube platform.

According to Robert Kyncl, head of business at the video platform company, the shopping feature does not take a portion of creators’ earnings as a commission, rather they can net profit after advertising their content. products either recommend them. This way the credibility they have is beneficial to them.

An existing video can be transformed into one that includes the checkout feature just by tagging a product. Additionally, to improve the experience for both creators and consumers of its videos, YouTube has partnered with Shopify to offer live selling tools.

YouTube Shorts and Monetization

A very important detail to take into account in this type of short videos similar to the style of TikTokis the assigned budget, since although it is under the YouTube platform, it is supervised and directed by the YouTube Shorts Fund, so for the moment cannot generate income for advertising.

In other words, you can only get the views that the short content has on the channel, although the difference with normal format videos is huge.

On the one hand, it is worth mentioning that the company has not confirmed the process or formula for measuring income in this section, so it can only be measured based on the experiences of some users.

