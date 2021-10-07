YouTube confirms no more YouTube Rewind

Youtube has confirmed to Tubefilter that YouTube Rewind will finally not return in 2021, making it the second year in a row that we do not have a summary of what happened on the social network. In fact, we most likely won’t have one again.

YouTube does not confirm it, but their words suggest that they are going to retire the annual project that has existed since 2010. In the first years there were good reactions from users, while the last (2019) is one of the videos with the most dislikes in the history of the platform.

Then in 2020, most likely due to the coronavirus, YouTube did not make any summary so it got rid of the criticism that it already received year after year. Now it seems that a year of reflection has led them to think that it is better not to continue doing them.

Thank you to all the creators involved in Rewind – we’ll be 👀 for your Rewinds as we refocus our energies on celebrating you and the trends that make YouTube 🔥 with a different and updated kind of experience – stay tuned! → https://t.co/kI69C24eL0 – YouTube Creators (@YouTubeCreators) October 7, 2021

YouTube Rewind weren’t exactly bad on their own, usually the criticism came from YouTube policies, lack of support for creators, lack of transparency with advertisers and other issues. These are important, but the truth is that the videos were entertaining and even funny if you ignore the big picture, something difficult to do.

In this way we are left without the summary of the year on YouTube, the company says that they will focus their energies on “celebrating the trends that make YouTube a different place.” It remains to be seen how these celebrations are represented in reality.

In the same way, we remind you that Alecmolón did a “Rewind Hispano” in both 2019 and 2020 and they received much better reviews. They have a pretty good level of effects and editing, so we recommend checking them out.