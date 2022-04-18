MobileAndroid

YouTube challenges TikTok: new tools to facilitate the creation of Shorts

By: Abraham

Date:

The dizzying rise of TikTok has marked a turning point for social media: everyone is adapting to a new content format, that of the short video clip. And if on the one hand TikTok extends the time by introducing 10-minute videos, for some time now YouTube instead he launched the Shorts in an equal and opposite movement.

And the Shorts are the protagonists of the latest news from YouTube, which has chosen to introduce some options to involve a greater number of users by providing tools that make it easier to create content and at the same time more layered, allowing you to take advantage of those already present on the platform.

REMIX FOR EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE

In fact, soon it will be possible, using the “Create” button, to use portions of a video (or even the audio) present on YouTube to create your own Shorts. The hope is to create a virtuous circle that circulates the contents of the platform, further enhancing them and laying the foundations for the birth of original trends, which are not simple transpositions of contents initially posted on TikTok.

What about content that contains copyrighted music? No fear: YouTube will take care of making them unavailable for the creation of Shorts, thus relieving users of all responsibility. For the rest, all the Shorts published on YouTube will be part of the remix system and it will not be possible to choose to subtract them from this dynamic, as is the case on TikTok. The contents created starting from a remix will also contain a link to the original video.

The distribution of this novelty for the Shorts will be gradual globally and will debut on devices with iOS, where it will begin to be available in the coming weeks. Later it will then land on android, and finally the support will also reach the tablets and the web version of YouTube: on these two platforms, moreover, the Shorts now have their “carousel” on the home page, just as it already happens on the app for smartphone.

Abraham

