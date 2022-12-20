YouTube blocks PornHub channel

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

The adult content company PornHub has seen how its YouTube channel was blocked due to the platform’s allegations about multiple usage policy violationsespecially regarding external links.

YouTube prohibits including links to content that violates the platform’s use policies

According to Google (owner of YouTube), links to external content that are not allowed by the rules of the platform itself are prohibited, and given the explicit graphic nature of adult content common on PornHub It would be these links that, incorporated in the videos published through his YouTube channel, would have caused this blocking.

Jack Malon, YouTube spokesman, has confirmed that after reviewing the content, multiple violations of these principles of the rules of use have been detected, stressing that this supervision will also be reinforced so that all channels that repeatedly violate these rules They will also be blocked.

- Advertisement -

With more than 900,000 subscribers, the PornHub YouTube channel regularly posted content that didn’t break the lines of what’s called NSFW (Non Suitable For Work, or content not recommended for viewing at work). These were promotional videos about the website itself and about the performers of adult scenes who star in their videos. In addition, the PornHub channel itself on YouTube applied an age restriction policy present on the video streaming platform that required viewers to confirm their age of majority.

From PornHub they deny that their videos contained links to adult content and they deny having violated the content publication policies set by YouTube and complain that it is a new example of discrimination against the adult content industry.

Months ago, Instagram permanently blocked the PornHub account on said social network, alluding to a violation of content publication rules for including nude images and offering sexual services, to which PornHub responded by complaining that those same measures were not applied with other accounts that continued to publish that type of content without suffering any retaliation.