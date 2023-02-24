YouTube begins allowing videos to have audio in multiple languages

YouTube, Google’s popular online video platform, welcomes the advent of content being able to be in multiple different languages, thereby allowing those interested to view what they select from the platform in their own language.

This new technology, which has already been previously tested with a small group of creators, benefits both the creators themselves, who will be able to grow their audiences internationally, and the video platform itself, which will allow the content to have a greater reach. that houses



So that the videos can be enjoyed by more users

Of course, this new technology will be applicable only to long-format videos, and where it will be necessary for the content creators themselves to partner with external dubbing providers to create audio tracks in other different languages, to then upload them via the Subtitle Editor tool.

This will apply to both new videos and existing videos, which may be updated to accommodate the new audio tracks in different languages.

The arrival of new technology in the form of a function will allow a user on a certain video, which has multiple audio tracks of different languages, and who is interested, to know in advance the languages ​​in which the audio is available and Choose the one that best suits your needs.

When it comes to pretesting, YouTube claims to have brought more than 3,500 videos into more than 40 different languages, and that videos dubbed into several different languages ​​saw on average more than 15 percent of views coming from non-language views. .

According to YouTube:

We want this to be a seamless experience, so content will also match viewers’ preferred language by default, and viewers will be able to search for multilingual content courtesy of translated video titles and descriptions.

Podcasts are coming to YouTube Music

And while multi-language audio tracks arrive for videos uploaded to YouTube, the YouTube Music app will debut the podcasts feature “in the near future,” YouTube’s head of podcasting Kai Chuk said this morning on the sidelines. of the celebration of the Hot Pod Summit, seeking to turn the YouTube audio streaming platform into greater competition for Spotify.

As it becomes available, it will allow users to listen to their favorite podcast programs in the background for free, without considering exclusive or original programs for the moment, initially seeking to bring the necessary tools for creators, and also grow the user base of YouTube Music, considering that part of them will be able to switch to the paid option in the future, where, among other aspects, they will get rid of advertisements.

More information: YouTube blog