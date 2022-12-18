YouTube bans Pornhub channel for rule violation

Following the movement of other social networks, YouTube removed Pornhub from its list of channels. According to the Google company, the adult video platform would have committed multiple violations of community guidelines, violating the policies for sharing external links.

“Upon review, we have terminated the Official Pornhub channel following multiple violations of our Community Guidelines,” YouTube spokesperson Jack Malon told The Verge. “We apply our policies equally to everyone, and channels that repeatedly violate or are dedicated to violating content are terminated.”

Still according to YouTube, the main reason for the ban was the creation of links to content not allowed on the platform, such as pornography. The channel’s removal comes months after Instagram permanently banned the Pornhub account from its user list. At the time, the network cited violations of rules on nudity, adult content and sexual solicitation.