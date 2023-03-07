5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech GiantsAppleYouTube announces it will remove overlay ads from videos

YouTube announces it will remove overlay ads from videos

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
YouTube tests new progress bar on Android that reduces distractions
- Advertisement -

YouTube announced on Monday (6) that it will remove overlay ads from videos. This type of advertisement usually appears close to the bottom corner of the content, usually in the form of a pop-up banner.

The measure comes, according to the platform, in an attempt to improve user experience with the platform’s productions. At the same time, YouTube wants to increase audience engagement with advertisements linked to the site. This will happen in new formats that work best on desktop and especially mobile devices.

Reproduction of YouTube shows format of “overlays ads”, banned from the platform (Image: Disclosure / YouTube)

YouTube defends that the “overlays ads” only worked in the desktop format, but it hindered the visualization of video on cell phones. Therefore, starting this week, they begin to be extinct from the platform.

- Advertisement -

The update also comes to please the platform’s content producers, who were impacted by the intruders. But YouTube reinforces to advertisers that there are no changes in other ad formats and that new ways to engage users will be considered.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will have a new design and … new dial sizes!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Galaxy A14 5G, A34 5G and A54 5G: European prices leak ahead of launch

The possible official price of Samsung's new intermediaries ended up leaking this Tuesday. ...
Microsoft

More privacy! Elon Musk Confirms Twitter Will Have Encrypted DMs

In a tweet published last weekend, Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, confirmed that the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.