YouTube announces it will remove overlay ads from videos

YouTube announced on Monday (6) that it will remove overlay ads from videos. This type of advertisement usually appears close to the bottom corner of the content, usually in the form of a pop-up banner.
The measure comes, according to the platform, in an attempt to improve user experience with the platform’s productions. At the same time, YouTube wants to increase audience engagement with advertisements linked to the site. This will happen in new formats that work best on desktop and especially mobile devices.
YouTube defends that the “overlays ads” only worked in the desktop format, but it hindered the visualization of video on cell phones. Therefore, starting this week, they begin to be extinct from the platform.
The update also comes to please the platform’s content producers, who were impacted by the intruders. But YouTube reinforces to advertisers that there are no changes in other ad formats and that new ways to engage users will be considered.
