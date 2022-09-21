YouTube announces a new program to monetize videos with licensed music

The YouTube team announced a new program so creators can use in their videos without losing monetization.

YouTube wants to serve as a bridge between creators and the music industry so that songs or audio are not a problem when integrating it into videos. This is the solution proposed by YouTube with its new initiative.

YouTube will allow the use of licensed music in videos

Embedding licensed music within videos, even unintentionally, can lead to YouTube imposing a number of violations on the channel. And of course, creators who their videos could lose this possibility.

YouTube wants to fix this problem with Creator Music:

Introducing Creator Music, a new destination in YouTube Studio that gives YouTube creators easy access to an ever-growing catalog of music to use in their long-form videos.

So the creators will have at their disposal a catalog with thousands of songs to choose from and integrate into their videos. Under this new YouTube initiative, they can choose different modalities.

For example, they can license certain songs to use in their videos without affecting their monetization. In this case, they won’t have to share their earnings, so the creators will receive all their income as if it were a video without music.

Or they can choose to use the songs and agree to share a percentage of the revenue with the artist and the rest with the music rights holders. So YouTube provides two options: buy a license to use it without sharing the revenue, or pay no cost for its use on the condition that you share the revenue with the appropriate people.

At the moment, this program is in beta version and is only being implemented in the United States. However, they hope to extend this dynamic to other countries next year.