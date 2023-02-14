YouTube already implements its new system to use licensed music in videos

Last year, the YouTube team announced that it was testing a new program that would give creators more freedom to use music in their videos.

While YouTube has a library of tracks that can be used for free, the new option allows creators to use licensed music in their videos, without interfering with channel monetization.

This new dynamic begins to be implemented in the United States, for creators who are part of the YouTube Partner Program. A system that will soon be extended to other countries.

Music licensed for YouTube videos

Reviewing this program, YouTube allows creators to use licensed music in their videos under two modalities.

On the one hand, they can buy the license to use a certain song. This will allow you to use it in your video without any monetization changes. That is, you will be able to monetize the video as if you were not using any music, so you will have all the profits.

On the other hand, if buying a license is expensive for them, they can choose to choose one of the songs offered by this program and use it in their video, without paying anything out of pocket upfront. But with this modality there is revenue sharing. This means that the creator will have to share the profits with the author of the song, or the rights holders of the music.

However, there are several details to take into account under this modality, ranging from the length of the video and the track to be used, the format of the content and the way in which YouTube distributes the income. On the other hand, the music rights holder could cancel the monetization of the track.

So there are a series of conditions and details to take into account before opting for one or another modality. At the moment, it’s only available in the United States, so YouTube will have some time to perfect this system before rolling it out to other markets.