YouTube adds new ways to earn money with Shorts

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Shorts, the short videos on YouTube, clearly inspired by TikTok, will allow the monetization for its creators with the new tools that the video platform has presented.

Purchases can be made from the YouTube Short videos themselves

This has been announced by Neal Mohan, YouTube product manager, advancing that it is about monetization tools which will be arriving gradually throughout this year. It is an announcement that follows the pattern of what YouTube began to advance as novelties at the beginning of this year, additions that would arrive throughout 2022 with the aim of allowing content creators to obtain income from the videos they share through the platform.

These new forms of monetization include the possibility of sponsorships and power make purchases directly from a Short, which is part of YouTube’s general strategy of allowing different ways to incorporate into the content viewing experience the option of being able to purchase products or services related to or referenced by the same videos. This avoids having to leave the platform to make purchases.

If you have a medical implant, Apple wants you to move your iPhone 12 away from it

This will enable the promotion of this new category of short videos, trying to compete against the general reference that TikTok supposes. But aside from the monetization tools, YouTube Shorts will soon incorporate new effects and editing options, as well as the possibility of respond to comments by creating a Shortin the style of what happens on TikTok.

The possibility of improving the data that creators will have about viewer interactions with their content, as a way to help them improve understanding of reception and response to content while brainstorming ideas for new videos.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

